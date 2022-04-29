Obi Cubana gifts former classmates N40m
By Henry Ojelu

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu,  popularly known as Obi Cubana, has said he is not a drug baron as is being insinuated on some online media platforms.

In a statement, yesterday, Cubana warned those using his picture to illustrate drug baron reports to desist from doing so or prepare to face legal action.

Cubana insisted that he is a reputable businessman with a verifiable interest in several sectors of the economy and warned that any attempt to rubbish his reputation will be challenged in the law court.

