Popular Disc Jockey, Olayinka Oluwaseun Olaifa who is known by the stage name DJ Cora who has mastered the art of mixing and mastering hit songs of many great artists has declared that he is ju7st getting started.

“I have bigger plans for my career, we’re just getting started and I can assure my fans that they are in for an unlimited supply of vibeful mixtapes that will keep any event goer wanting more. I’m already working towards partnering with some superstar artists and I promise it’s going to be mind-blowing, so let everyone be on the lookout for me,” he said.

DJ Cora began his disc jockeying journey in 2014 but went professional after graduating from Kaywise Academy in February 2021.

“I like to play around with music , and that’s why I put in all my effort to ensure that I deliver premium content that keeps people vibing whenever they listen to my production. I’ve had the passion for music since 2014, and since then I’ve remained focused on my dream of being one of the most sought after DJs in the industry,”he added.

DJ Cora, is a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and has featured the likes of popular Zazu crooner, Portable among others. According to him, he looks forward to working with more A-list artists like Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky and Qdot while making his mark in the industry.