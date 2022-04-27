…Says they had issues during his tenure as governor

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, said he was happy to reconcile with the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, before he transited to great beyond.

Ladoja revealed that he used to have misunderstanding with the late Alaafin during his tenure as governor of the state due to their individual principles.

He made this known during his condolence visit to the palace.

The former governor noted that the monarch served many governors in the state meritoriously, describing him as one of the best monarchs to consult when seeking advice.

“He will be missed for his service to humanity and efforts towards upholding Yoruba custom and tradition.” Ladoja added.

Also paying condolence visit to the palace, the wife of the former governor of the state, Mrs. Ajimobi said she used to consult the late king for advice whenever the needs arised after the death of her husband.

She, however, prayed to God to give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

The widow of the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaja Abosede Adedibu, who also paid condolence visit, described the late Alaafin as a great pillar of support since the death of her husband.

According to her, the entire household of the late Lamidi Adedibu is currently writhing in pains and sorrow, because of the sudden death of Oba Adeyemi.

“Late Alaafin of Oyo was until his last breath, a wonderful and awesome pillar of support to our family, out of all those, who promised heaven on earth after the death of my husband, Oba Adeyemi was one of the very few people who proved to be a friend of the Adedibus after his death.” She added.