Peter Amuchie popularly known as Sky P, the CEO and Creative Director Drop Off Fashion has stated aptly the reason why he returned to Nigeria to set up his clothing brand in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos in 2021.

In a chat with Vanguard, Amuchie lamented that top world fashion houses have not considered West Africa as a potential market to sell their brands due to economic hazards, under development and high business risks.

“Being an African who believes in the saying that north, south east and west home remains the best, I had to take the bold step to change the narratives,” he said.

He stated further that even though he started his fashion career in the US before setting up his factory in Dubai, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Italy & China, “I returned home to set up this luxury brand in my home country Nigeria.”

Amuchie reserved praises for Nigerians and Africans in general for embracing his creative ideas and rocking his brand with pride.

He affirmed that he maintained high quality luxury in clothing just like Gucci, LV, Fendi and others.

“My brands are high end and I’m looking forward to attracting the perfect exposure needed, then the world will be wowed at what I can offer the fashion industry. DropOff Fashion HQ is located at 28 b Adebayo Doherty, Road 14, Lekki Phase 1. Lagos, Nigeria. Instagram: dropoff_fashion and

his personal IG handle @legendaryskyp.”