By Steve Oko

One of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship aspirants in Abia State, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly known as Don Lulu, has said he was in the contest to reinvent Abia through Information Communication Technology, ICT, and the entertainment industry.

This is as the former Abia Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has described free and fair primaries as the necessary elements of democracy.

Igbokwe who stated this while addressing PDP Chairmen from the 17 Local Government Areas in his Umuawa Umuahia country home, said he was pained that the dreams of the founding fathers of the state were still unrealised.

He said that if given the mandate, he would pursue aggressive youth empowerment and infrastructural development as well as create a convivial environment to attract foreign direct investment.

He solicited the support of the PDP Chairmen at the party’s forthcoming primaries, boasting that PDP would sweep the state at the 2023 polls if he flies the party’s flag.

Igbokwe said the time had come for Abia to be entrusted in the hands of a youth “who still has a future to build and protect”.

Responding, the PDP Chairmen, hailed the courage of Igbokwe to join the 2023 governorship race and described it as a bold step.

They described him as a courageous, enterprising and progressive Abian whose contributions in the governance of the state were highly needed for the state to move forward.

They promised to place competence and capacity above other considerations during the governorship primaries.

PDP Chairman, Osisioma Local Government Area, Chief Chidiadi Ufomba who spoke on behalf of the others after a meeting with the aspirant, said they were impressed with his manifesto which according to him will help transform the state if implemented.

Chief Ufomba who said the governorship aspirant had good plans for the state prayed to God to use him to move the state forward.

Senator Orji has vowed to stop at nothing in ensuring that the forthcoming primaries of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ” will be free and fair”.

The former Governor who spoke when Igbokwe came to consult with him in his Umuahia residence, said that free and fair primaries remained the incubator for good governance.

He promised not to renege in his responsibility as an elder statesman to ensure that a level playing ground was provided for all the contestants at the PDP primaries.

Senator Orji encouraged the governorship hopeful to make wider consultations in his bid to actualise his ambition, adding that nobody can stop him from becoming Governor in 2023 “if it is God’s will”.

Speaking earlier, Igbokwe had told the former Governor that he came to seek his fatherly blessing on his ambition as courtesy demanded.

He said his decision to join the governorship race was borne out of his passion to reinvent the state and realise the dreams of the founding fathers.

Mayor Igbokwe said his intention was to transform Abia State through Information Communication Technology, ICT, and the entertainment industry.

He said he was well prepared to make Abia the pride of the Igbo man, adding that his administration will rebuild infrastructure across the state and open up the state for foreign direct investment.

Vanguard News Nigeria