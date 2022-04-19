On the strength of his first impressive single, “I Will Praise His Name”, featuring gospel sensation, Carol Cee, fast-rising Nigerian-born and Japan stationed gospel hip-hop act, J. Jeff who is the Visioneer of Vision of Christ Entertainment (VCE), has officially pushed-out a new joint album, “I’m Blessed” which featured the legendary and awards winning reggae giant, Pupa Orits Wiliki.

“I’m Blessed” is a unit from his ‘I Am Moving On’ work which was produced and packaged by reggae powerhouse, Righteousman, courtesy of Bigtown International.

The Vision of Christ Entertainment (VCE), in collaboration with Bigtown International have mapped out strategies for a nationwide radio tour. Plans to hit locations in Japan and Nigeria for video shooting afterwards are also in top gear. The completed work according to Righteousman would be out hopefully before the end of May.

From all strong indications, ‘I’m Blessed’, is undoubtedly an interesting mix of the hip-hop brand and reggae, well pronounced in a classic love song, dedicated to his heart throb. No wonder, this titillating experiment tips the song and other powerful ones as exhilarating, meant to change the music game from this end of the world. Hence, Jeff maintained that the music “is more than a love song”.