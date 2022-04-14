By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, has sealed up Felobam Alpha Convalescent Home for operating illegal schedule which led to death of a patient after surgery operation.

Following the death, the state government has vowed to prosecute suspects involved in the cause of death of the patient for Justice to be served.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu disclosed this, yesterday, in her office at the Tisco Plaza, Alausa, Ikeja.

She added that the closure came after days of monitoring activities by the Monitoring and Inspection Unit of the agency.

Idowu, explained that the facility located at 15, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi was alleged to have performed surgery on one Mrs. Fatimah which led to her death.

She maintained that convalescent and Nursing homes are not permitted by the State Health Law to perform surgeries.

According to Idowu: “The facility was shut down for non-compliance with the standards it was registered for and operating beyond the category of a Nursing Home.

“Convalescent or Nursing Homes are not permitted to perform surgeries.”

She stated that the team also found out that the facility had no qualified personnel as an auxiliary nurse was met at the time the monitors visited.

Idowu, however revealed that the Nursing officer had been referred to the Lagos State branch of the Nursing and Midwifery Council Committee for disciplinary action.

While sympathizing with the family of the deceased, the Executive Secretary called on members of the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the state government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to the Agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.

Idowu, therefore, urged owners and operators of health facilities in the state to carry out their operations in accordance with the set standards to actualize the vision of the present administration in improving the quality of healthcare provisions to the citizens.