By Ikechukwu Odu

An aspirant for the House of the Representatives seat in Uzo-Uwani/Igbo-Etiti Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Barr. Sam Otoboeze, yesterday, pledged to employ non lethal means in addressing security challenges in his constituency if elected.

Otoboeze, who was the former security chief of Exxon Mobil bemoaned the porous nature of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, adding that the council was sitting on a keg of gunpowder due to its proximity with a Boko Haram cell.

He said he would increase security measures and awareness in the state and equally create jobs for the youths to make them self-sustainable.

He said” I have the aspiration to represent Uzo-Uwani/Igbo-Etiti Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives. I believe I will help to solve problems; some of which are already here and even those to manifest in future. As the President of Barrister Sam Otoboeze Foundation, I will give hope to the hopeless, that is why I am in the race.

“The security situation in the country has become a hopeless situation. I do not know of a Nigerian who sleeps with two eyes closed. I don’t know of a Nigerian who works in the street without looking left, right and centre, conscious of the fact that he might become a victim of insecurity.

“I have been practicing on how to use non lethal approach in solving security problems. It is about empowering people to feed themselves. I want to let the youths know that waiting for handouts from politicians or becoming a thug are not answers to their problems.

“Having gotten the experience I have in security, I know that Uzo-Uwani and Igbo-Etiti Local Government Areas, especially Uzo-Uwani are sitting on a keg of gunpowder because they are very porous and sharing boundary with an area where Boko Haram has a cell. What we have to do is to reduce the tendency of the attacks and to increase the internal and external security measures and awareness within and outside Enugu State.

“Over the years, we have done a lot of things which were not targeted for political purpose but which show that we can deal with this problem purposely and with less cost. When I read about security budgets, I will begin to feel that instead of buying more weapons, we can buy more hearts and take more youths out of the streets.

Talking about his Foundation, he also said “Some of the things we have been doing under my Foundation are propelling me. My community, Ochima, was one of the backward communities in Africa but when I started constructive engagements, the community became one the fastest growing in Africa. Through the things we do in the Foundation, I want every family in Uzo-Uwani/Igbo-Etiti Federal Constituency to be having three square meals a day through our programmes. I don’t want a situation where people will wait till Christmas or election time before they could be empowered. I am in the race to see how we could use Ochima Development Tool Kits to empower our people. It is about community development and constructive engagements. In Ochima, we have good local roads, water, skills acquisition centre where we empower our youths. I want to transfer these activities to other communities in my constituency so that we stop looking at individuals as our God,” he explained.