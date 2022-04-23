By Gabriel Olawale

A United States-based young Nigerian artiste, Firesola, has praised the power of quality music, saying that it had the power to inspire youth around the world.

The talented musician, who spoke while unveiling his new single titled ‘Go crazy’, asserted that the message embedded in some songs had the capacity to catapult young people into a realm of deep reflection, which subsequently triggers inspirational ideas capable of changing lives and communities.

According to the Lagos native known for his hit ‘Superstar’, which enjoyed massive airplay across Nigeria and beyond recently, he will continue to embark on musical projects that help the youth fulfill their potential.

He said, “Music is very powerful, it is a priceless tool that has the power to inspire young people around the world and push them towards greatness.

“As an artiste, I do my best to create songs that speak to the senses of listeners especially young people.

“My latest song ‘Go crazy’ which has a video out already, falls in that category because it has the capacity to inspire young people to dream and think big for their own good.”

Speaking further, Firesola, who is fondly called ‘man with the fire’ by his teeming fans, said that the music industry should expect more hits from him in the months ahead as he was fully ready to churn out quality and inspirational works.

A gifted songwriter, the young musician said that he will continue to promote Afrobeats around the world through his craft.

The visuals for ‘Go crazy’ was shot in the United States where the artiste is based.