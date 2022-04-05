Ikot Abasi PDP

Get support from Apostolic church

The 2023 ambition of a leading Governorship aspirant in the Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Sunday, further received the blessings of the chapter leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and leadership of The Apostolic Church, Ikot-Abasi Field.

This comes as the Ikot Abasi PDP family has further pledged to deliver 100 percent support to the aspiration of Pastor Eno in the PDP primaries and general elections.

At a thanksgiving service held by the Ikot-Abasi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the Field Convention Ground Assembly, the Ikot-Abasi Field Superintendent, Apostle E. I. Johnson who led other clerics and members of the church in prayers for the PDP, predicted a resounding victory for the party and the Governorship hopeful come 2023.

In a homily drawn from the book of Psalm chapter 95 verse 2 to 3, the Field Superintendent who spoke on the importance of thanksgiving commended the PDP family in Ikot-Abasi for acknowledging the supremacy of God in the affairs of men.

“Thanksgiving is a command from God, hence we are obliged to always thank God at all times as long as we are alive. While we were yet sinners, God demonstrated his unconstitutional love towards us.

“For what you’ve done today, i can assure you that there is absolutely nothing that would stand before this great party that you will not be able to overcome”.

The cleric also poured encomiums on the CEO of Hensek Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, a PDP stakeholder and the Ikot-Abasi Chapter Coordinator of Maintain Peace Movement, MPM whom he described as a pillar of support to the church, for his immense support to the Apostolic Church in Ikot-Abasi.

He particularly thanked him for facilitating construction work on the Ikot-Abasi Field Convention Assembly of the Apsotolic Church.

Speaking at the occasion, the CEO of Hensek Construction Company, Engr. Okoko, thanked the church for playing host to the PDP family in Ikot-Abasi, and used the opportunity to announce an initial N10 million donation towards the church building project, and also pledged to personally help in the construction work.

He said the thanksgiving ritual was to appreciate God for the electoral victories recorded by the party in past elections and to seek his face ahead of the forthcoming primary and general election,

National Chairman of MPM, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem who was in attendance, thanked the church for partnering the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration in ensuring the sustenance of peace in the State beyond 2023, and announced a donation of N2million on behalf of the Maintain Peace Movement.

“We have come here today to identify with our brother, Engr Uwem Okoko and the PDP in Ikot-Abasi as they have set aside today to appreciate God.

“Akwa Ibom State is a PDP enclave and the state has a lasting partnership with the PDP. It’s a partnership that has brought dividends.

The crowning achievement that God has given to the state under the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration is peace.

“There was a time peace eluded the state. A time you couldn’t drive from Uyo to Ikot-Abasi without a kidnap incident being recorded. But today the story has been different under the able leadership of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel”.

“We in MPM are partnering with different groups to ensure the sustenance of the enduring legacies of the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration”.

Also speaking the House of Assembly Member for Ikot-Abasi/Easter-Obolo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uduak Odudoh, said Ikot Abasi would deliver all its votes through delegates at the primaries to Pastor Eno and will also vote him in the elections.

“We had our own sons who contested in the previous elections,yet we stood with Governor Udom Emmanuel, we will continue to stand by him in his succession plan.

Others who spoke include the Commissioner for Rural Development, Mrs. Enobong Mbobo, a former Council Chairman of Ikot-Abasi, and Chairman, Ibom Consolidation Project, ICP, Hon. Uwem Ekanem, and the Ikot-Abasi Chapter Chairman of PDP, Etini Ayara all reaffirmed their unalloyed support to the completion and succesion agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel led adminstration, and lauded the church for standing by the government.

The PDP family in Ikot-Abasi also announced a donation of N2million in support of the Apostolic Church Ikot-Abasi Field building project.

A former Chairman of the area and national Chairman of Ibom Consolidated Project,ICP, Barr Uwem Ekanem, also pledged support to the Umo Eno gubernatorial aspiration.

In attendance at the church service were, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, Commissioner for for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga, Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects, Mrs. Idongesit Okoko, Chairman of Ikot-Abasi Council and wife, Councilors, Council Supervisors, the Youth Caucus Chairman in Ikot-Abasi, Mr. Edidiong Dickson, Former Chairman of Eastern-Obolo, Mr. Ufikaro Efet, a renowned Estate Valuer, Kufre Ufot, members of the Newbreed for Sustainable Development, and a host of others.