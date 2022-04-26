Mike Loyibo, Ijaw leader

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

Leaders under the auspices of Delta Collegiate Leadership in Delta State, yesterday, described as a tissue of lies, the recent claim by an Ijaw leader, Mike Loyibo, that Senator James Manager and other Ijaw governorship aspirants in the state were negotiating for something other than 2023 governorship.

Reacting to a trending interview by Loyibo, where he carpeted Ijaw governorship aspirants among others, the group in a statement by Tamarakuro Forteta, said: “We seize this opportunity to put to rest Loyibo’s pit-of-hell lie, that ‘Ijaw aspirants are negotiating a different thing other than the governorship of Delta 2023’. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

“The attention of the Delta Collegiate leadership has been drawn to the unfortunate and unbecoming comments credited to the self-styled chairman of Delta South Political Leadership and Stakeholders Forum, Loyibo, in the media.

“Senator Manager representing Delta South senatorial district is today firmly in the race and, indeed, the man with unassailable credentials to beat in the Delta PDP 2023 governorship primary election.

Also Read:

By the grace of God, he will emerge victorious as the standard-bearer of our great party “We would not dignify Loyibo with our response but to set the record straight in the interest of the reading public, who might be misled to believe that there exists such a forum in the first place.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no group called ‘Delta South Political Leadership Forum’. It is fake and unfortunate that a man like Loyibo could have a space in a national paper to disparage personages and based on fabrication and over-ambitious political permutations.

“There is no denying the fact that Edwin Clark, Government Ekpomupolo (aka Tompolo, Leo Ogor, former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, Senator Manager and a host of others are known and authentic political leaders of Delta South senatorial district.

“So, attempts by any group to exclude them and arrogate political power to itself in the district is not only an exercise in futility but clearly self-destructive.”

Vanguard News Nigeria