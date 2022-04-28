Urges INC, others to support Urhobo for governor

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: A group , Delta Ijaw Frontline volunteers for Edevbie has lauded the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU for adopting Chief David Edevbie as the sole governorship candidate of Delta central senatorial district, describing it as a move that will bring greater glory to the state.

A statement by Coordinators and leaders of the group at the end of its meeting facilitated by Comrade Christopher Anthony at Kpakiama in Bomadi local government also enjoined Ijaw leaders in the state to align with Urhobo to produce the next governor of the state.

Those who signed were Comr. Christopher Anthony, Coordinator-General, Hon. Jonathan Oweikeyi Bright , Secretary, Mr. Enoch Azigbeotu, Burutu Federal Constituency/LGA-Coordinator, Mr. Gowon Kimaki , Bomadi LGA-Coordinator, Mr James Youdeowei , Patani LGA-Coordinator, Comr. Nathaniel Oromoni , Warri South-West-Coordinator, Comr. Clifford Perebrizimor, Bomadi , Mr. Seifegha Peter, Bomadi, Chief Willy Ebimowei , Bomadi , Hon. Garry Ebisine Bomadi.

The others : , Mr Kenneth Ebitonmo – Bomadi , Hon. Ebodezi Benemone – Burutu Hon. Boke Aforobeni – Burutu Engr. Disi Soji Patrick -Burutu Mr. Azigbeotu Keme-Emi – Burutu , Engr. Paul Sinebe – Patani , Hon. Owoupele B. Briggs – Patani, Pst. (Dr) Avwoke Eloroghene Fred , Patani, Chief (Dr) Ekpobetebe .E. (JP) – Patani, Mr Governor Ekpokeme – Warri -North, and Engr Frank Yebu -Warri- North.

The group further hailed various youth bodies and groups that have thrown weight behind Edevwie for governor.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate our Principal, Olorogun David Edevbie on the royal endorsement by the Urhobo Traditional Rulers and the unprecedented endorsement by the prestigious and most superior socio-cultural organization of the Urhobo land, the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), as the Urhobo consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election. “

” We salute the courage and patriotism of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), under the leadership of Olorogun (Dr) Moses Taiga, for deciding in favour of truth. It is a mark of honour that, without fear or favour, they chose for the Urhobo nation, indeed Delta people, the candidate that is acclaimed universally as the best for the state in the current dispensation of diminishing economic revenues.”

” We acknowledge the series of endorsements with which our Principal, Olorogun David Edevbie is honoured lately, and extend sincere appreciation to the members of all the various youth groups, women groups, student groups, elite groups, religious groups, grassroots organisations, trade unions, and traditional institutions that have demonstrated solidarity by the endorsements.”

” We , considering the obstacles imposed by the circumstances surrounding the timing and the force of the majority voice in support of Delta Central, appeal to the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, Ijaw Elders Forum, delegates, and the rest of Ijaw nation to consider an alliance with the Urhobo nation to be able to produce a governor without external rivalry in 2031.”

” We appeal to the Delta Ijaw leaders to find a dependable ally in Olorogun David Edevbie and accept his candidature as a well soothing alternative for the Ijaw nation. “

“We assure our fellow Ijaws in Delta State that Olorogun David Edevbie is a promise keeper and will keep in safe custody till the moment of implementation in 2031, any accord that is reached between the two nations of Ijaw and Urhobo. We further assure the Ijaw nation that Olorogun David Edevbie is capable and willing to broker an agreement that will be favourable to the Ijaws in 2031.”

“We encourage all the Ijaw delegates who feel indifferent, reluctant, or threatened, to step out of their shells and support Olorogun David Edevbie with their votes as that is the sacrifice they are required to carry out for the Ijaw nation to produce the Delta State governor in 2031.”

” We appreciate His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, for the passionate efforts he undertakes to consolidate the unity of the party (the PDP) in the state. We appeal to His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, to remain steadfast in his promise to provide a level playing field for free, fair, peaceful, and credible party elections at all levels in the state.”

“We acknowledge all the people, organisations, and institutions working assiduously within and outside Delta State for the actualisation of the MODERNISATION AGENDA and encourage them to put in more effort for there, surely, is light at the end of the tunnel.Finally, we beseech the Almighty God to protect, preserve, prosper and promote our Principal, Olorogun David Edevbie and give him the key to Osadebay House in Jesus’ name.”