By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A group, the Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, IPDI, has condemned what it described as unlawful arrest and detention of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Waterways, Godstime Ogidigba based on petition the group also described as frivolous and wants the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to intervene.

A statement by the group’s spokesman, Comrade Ezekiel Daniel on Sunday said the arrest was “barbaric, inciting and provocative and could generate bad blood in the creeks except urgent steps were taken to release him.”



The statement alleged that a former militant in the Inikorogha community Ovia South West local government area wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police against Ogidigba lamenting that the same police had refused to act on various petitions against the former militant leader and that Ogidigba was arrested for ensuring compliance with a state government directive that vigilante groups be disbanded in the area.

It said “The IGP should act on all previous petitions against the said militant and his co-travellers by concerned stakeholders in the state with all alacrity. The IGP should constitute a proper investigative team and invite all parties involved to Abuja for proper investigation.”

He said that arresting someone who was assisting the security operatives to protect the lives of residents in the community may discourage others who are given voluntary support to security operatives in the area.