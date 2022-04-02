Photo Credit: Premier League

Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish were dented as they had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Old Trafford. 

Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of a goalless first half, but his tame shot when through on goal was saved by Kasper Schmeichel’s outstretched leg.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes sparked the match into life. The first came from Kelechi Iheanacho, who stooped to head in a brilliant James Maddison cross at the far post. 

But United, who were missing an ill Cristiano Ronaldo, levelled as Fred finished after Schmeichel had palmed a Fernandes shot into his path. 

Leicester hit back as Wesley Fofana forced a fine David De Gea save before Maddison saw a goal overturned by a VAR review. 

The draw means Man Utd stay sixth on 51 points, three behind Arsenal in fourth, having played two matches more. 

Leicester climb to ninth with 37 points. 

