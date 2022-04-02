Deploys more troops on Abuja-Kaduna highway



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali ,has said that the rumours that Kaduna is no longer accessible due to attacks is not true.



He spoke on Saturday when he patrolled the Abuja-Kaduna highway.



Mr. Alkali also deployed more troops to the Abuja-Kaduna to boost security,following Monday’s train attack by terrorists.



According to the police boss, adequate arrangement has been made to secure the road against bandits.



He said troops have been deployed to the scene of the train attack inside Dutse forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna, where repairs of the destroyed rail tracks were on going.



“Rumours that Kaduna is no longer accessible due to attacks is not true.The Abuja-Kaduna highway is safe for people to travel by,” he said.



Vanguard News Nigeria