**Warns that Policemen, Military and Other Security Agencies are now endangered species

By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday disclosed that all Rank and File Policemen across the country who have remained in the same rank since 2017, would be promoted in the next 24 hours, which is Thursday 14 April 2022.

This is just as the IGP warned that Police officers and other security agencies including the Military for now, have become an endangered specie hence security operatives should be mindful of who they associate with and where they go

Addressing officers and Policemen of Zone 7 headquarters during his familiarization visit and commissioning of projects, Alkali said, “issues of welfare of police personnel is paramount to me. All members of Rank and File wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by tomorrow (Thursday).

“Commissioned officers from the rank of ASP to CSP will also be promoted but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated foot soldiers.

“As for what is happening in the South East and North Central (Bandits and ESN attacks and killings), the IGP said, “We are doing something to change the narrative to ensure that citizens live peacefully.

Disclosing that the nation was approaching an election year, he told the personnel, “We will soon embark training and retraining on how to conduct ourselves on security duties in line with the electoral act. We must rededicate ourselves to the peace and stability of oue country”.

AIG Xone 7, AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu in his welcome address commended the IGP for the renovation of Zone 7 headquarters which is the first of such since it was established many years ago.

READ ALSO:

He said, “In line with the IGP’s policy trust which is anchored on the principle of accountability, transparency, respect for the rule of law, human right protection, and cooperation with other security agencies, the zonal command is living up to its responsibilities and expectations.

“Aside from the supervisory role of the two Commands under the zone, namely FCT and Niger, by extension, the operational supervision of Kaduna command, the zone is also complementing the commands when the need arises.

The IGP ordered the release of two operational Pick up vehicles and computers to the zonal headquarters to assist in the performance of their crime fighting duties.

Vanguard News Nigeria