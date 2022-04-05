Says Omisore is a major boost for Osun APC

A Nollywood actor and ex-lawmaker, Rotimi Makinde on Tuesday said Ifeland is not properly represented at the National Assembly.

This is as he disclosed that Senator Iyiola Omisore membership and emergence as All Progressives Congress (APC), National Secretary was an advantage for the party, particularly, in Osun state.

Speaking with journalists in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Makinde, who represented Ife Federal Constituency between 2011 to 2015, said he is the best aspirant for the seat because he has felt the plights of his people who are calling him to return to the house to complete his dream for the constituency.

He adds “I moved around Ife Federal Constituency I listen to their concerns about unfulfilled expectation by the current representation and they crave for a better alternative. This is one of the reasons why I can’t give up on my people or disappoint them to serve in 2023 in the House of Representatives come 2023.

“I have travelled this route before in the 7th Assembly, between 2011 to 2015, it is familiar terrain for me. I initiated many bills including Open University education for inmates across the country. As I am coming back to the office again I make bold to say that I will bring our tendencies together and unite my constituents and as well bring governance even closer to the people and mentor the next generation.

“I will also extend my commitment to galvanizing my constituents irrespective of tribe, religious background or political persuasion. There is so much work to be done by way of legislation in many areas of our life including but not limited to education, health, power, infrastructure and alleviation of poverty, socio-economic empowerment etc. I believe many of these deficits can be addressed through meaningful and impactful legislation.”

Speaking about differences with Senator Iyiola Omisore, he said, “I celebrated him as he joined APC and later emerged as the National Secretary of the party because I lost the election in 2015 because I opposed Omisore while he was in PDP.

“Return of Omisore to APC is a great political asset to me because he will join force with me to ensure that I win the seat for our party in 2023.”

