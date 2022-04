By Precious Chukwudi

When House 5 in Oteyi community, Abule-Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, went up in flames, Scotland returnee, Chinyere, and her younger brother, Ifeanyin Edoziem, were inside. They did not survive.

Her husband, 50-year-old man, Benjamin Ogudoro, has been accused of dousing his wife and brother-in-law in petrol, before setting them ablaze.

He is currently in police custody while investigation is on.

