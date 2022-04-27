.



By Prince Okafor

Households, companies, businesses, amongst others can now be metered in 24 hours after completion of KYC, Ikeja Electric Plc, has said.

The one-day metering initiative, according to the electricity distributing company, was geared towards accelerating installation of meters under the Meter Asset Provider, MAP, scheme.

The programme which is being done in collaboration with MOJEC International Ltd. commenced on Tuesday at the Ikeja Electric’s Shomolu Business Unit for customers in Ilupeju, Oworo and Igbobi areas of Lagos State.

Commenting on the development, IE, Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue stated that it was to ensure that customers who were willing to make payments for their prepaid meters were metered as quickly as possible.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria had initiated the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) to install free prepaid meters to customers in order to bridge the metering gap in the country. However, Ikeja Electric has completed phase zero of the programme and while awaiting the commencement of next phase of this Mobile MAP Programme will serve as alternative for customers who are willing to make payment for meters under the MAP scheme.

“So, we advise customers to take advantage of the initiative by Ikeja Electric and Mojec to get metered because we are ready to ensure that the process is done and completed within 24 hours.”

He also warned customers to shun energy theft and meter bypass, stressing that anybody caught in engaging in such nefarious activities would be dealt with according to the regulations governing the electricity sector.

On her part, Ms Chantelle Abdul, Group Managing Director, Mojec International Holdings, said the Mobile MAP scheme was aimed at bringing the metering process closer to people’s doorsteps.

Abdul said: “We want to ensure that people get metered in 24 hours after completing the process and making payments for their categories of meters.

“They don’t need to wait for 10 days as stipulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“The MAP scheme is for customers who can afford to pay for meters and don’t want to wait for the NMMP which is the free metering programme.

“We will be going to several places. In fact, Shomolu is our first stop but not the last stop. We are going to set up in other business units under Ikeja Electric network within the next few weeks.”

She said to kickstart the programme, the company had set aside about 10,000 prepaid meters for customers under the Shomolu Business Unit while over 100,000 meters would be installed across the Ikeja Electric network in coming weeks.

“You can be rest assured that there is a surplus and availability of meters and customers should not allowed themselves to be exploited to make additional payments to get metered,” Abdul said.

It will be recalled that NERC had approved N63,061.32 as the cost of a Single Phase Meter while a Three Phase Meter cost N117,910.69 , including Value Added Tax.