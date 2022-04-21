By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, yesterday, conferred Fellowship Award on 1496 members who met the requirement.

Speaking at the 20th Conferment of Fellowship Status in Lagos, 57th President, ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olu. Eyitayo, said the awardees had been examined by the institute and found worthy to be conferred with the highest status of fellows of ICAN.

She said the recipients of the fellowship status were either professional accountants of ICAN who had been in practice for a minimum of five years or members not in practice, with a minimum of ten years post qualification experience.

Eyitayo said the fellowship recipients had acquired, over the years, post-qualification experiences, knowledge and skills that stood them in good stead to be deserving of the highest status in the accountancy profession.

She said: “In addition to their core technical competences, the award recipients have also been assessed on the extent of their: compliance to global best practices in service delivery and value creation; unwavering commitment to the well-regarded ethical values of accountability, transparency, honesty and integrity as espoused by the profession and Institute; and outstanding value-driven contributions to the development and growth of the Accountancy Profession.

“As lofty as this your new status is, it equally confers on you a higher responsibility of being role models for up and coming professional accountants. You must represent and project ICAN positively within your spheres of influence and continue to be good ambassadors of our great institute.

“The Institute expects that you would bring to bear your years of experience in contributing to its growth. You have a unique role to play in the affairs of the institute through your invaluable suggestions that would guide the decision of the Governing Council.

‘’Whether you serve on Council committees or not, you must show unflinching interests in the affairs of the Institute and use the different channels of communications – District Society leadership, ICAN Call Centre, Chatbot, among others, to reach us with your ideas and suggestions.

“This fast-paced world makes lifelong learning indispensable. Irrespective of the stage we are in our professional career, there are always new things to learn and novel approaches to meet the needs of clients. The Institute’s continuous professional development programmes are structured to keep members abreast of recent developments in the profession.’’

However, as part of commitment to producing digitally-relevant professionals, the institute is set to hold its 4th Accounting Technology Summit, Acccounteks, in May to spur extensive discussions on different emerging technologies and how they would impact the accounting profession, while taking into consideration the peculiarities of the Nigerian business landscape.