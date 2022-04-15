Mrs. Ibiene Patricia Roberts has assumed duty as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

This was contained in a release issued by the Deputy Director, Press Mrs Julie Jacobs Osagie of the ministry.

The Permanent Secretary during the brief handover ceremony called on management and staff of the Ministry to put in their best in order to achieve the mandates of the Ministry.

According to her, I am leaving my family in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to begin a new family in the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“Let us operate as a family as we plan to achieve the Ministry’s mandates”

Earlier, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Maria Ngaji while welcoming the PS, assured her of the loyalty and unalloyed support of Management and Staff of the Ministry to ensure she has a successful tenure.



Some management staff expressed hope that her coming to the Ministry will take the Ministry to the next level and provide a new touch of leadership.



Until her appointment, Mrs. Ibiene Patricia Roberts served as Permanent Secretary Special Duties Office, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Mrs. Ibiene hails from Rivers State.