By Chinasa Afigbo

Fast-rising singer/songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has said that She wants to shine light on women, artistes and creatives finding their way and voices to greatness.

In her debut appearance on her newly launched radio show in conjunction with Apple Music titled “Leading vibe with Tems”, a line culled from her 2018 single “Mr Rebel”, the rising diva said, “I think, for a long time, not just in music but also in life, women haven’t really had a community, a real type of understanding. I want to create a community of women worldwide, and I am not going to do it alone.

“There’s nothing one accomplishes alone. This has been my earnest desire, but I am not going to do it alone. For now I am only giving out the holistic idea ‘cause I can’t get into full details of how I am going to achieve it, that would be limiting and I am never going to limit God. It is going to happen in many ways. I want to live my life to the maximum so that people can get something from it even after I die.”

She also described lessons learnt from Last year’s international spotlight on her career as living actively.

She said, “As humans, we only have now, this moment to live. We die a little bit more every single day and there isn’t as much time to do nothing, doing nothing is making a decision. We have the ability to choose what we want and the way we live that’s why we have a brain. It’s either replenishing or draining. It is either left or right. There’s no in between, no middle ground. And choosing to do nothing is simply making a decision to die.”

Vanguard News Nigeria