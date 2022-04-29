I want to change representation in Etung/Obubra constituency — Peter Egba

By Emma Una, CALABAR

PETER Egba, Cross River State Commissioner for Trade has resigned his appointment and thrown his hat into the ring to contest the House of Representatves post for Etung/Obubra Federal Constituency.

Egba, who on Thursday stormed the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat in Calabar with a mammoth crowd including professors, businessmen, youths and women groups, said his intention to contest the Reps position is to give his people effective representation which has not been the case in the last seven years.

“I want to reenact the performance of the man who was there before 2015 who gave our people jobs, provided empowerment, picked phone calls and made the voice of Etung/Obubra Federal Constituency heard in Abuja and not the disaster we have witnessed called representation of the last seven or so years,” he said.

The youthful former Commissioner said the people of the Constituency have lost so much in the past seven years and from 2023 going forward, the scope of representation in the House of Representatves for the area should be expanded and he is ready to do so.

“As someone from the state and even those outside know what is happening in the eight federal constituencies of Cross River State, and it is not hidden that the Constituency needs to be re-engineered and I have the capacity and determination to effect that change and scope”

He said the mammoth crowd that followed him to the party secretariat shows his level of acceptance among the people of the two local government areas that form the Constituency, therefore the party should listen to the yearnings and desire of the people by giving them their desired representative.

“Our people have left their various activities to come here today to show solidarity with this cause not because what they do for livelihood is not important.

“But because they are pained at heart with what is going on, therefore the party should be at the forefront of bringing smiles to their faces by effecting a change in who is the standard bearer of the party in 2023 to ease victory of the party.”

Reacting to the visit, Barrister Alphonsus Eba, the APC State Chairman said the yearnings of the people for a change in the calibre of representation in the area was obvious and that would be instructive on what should be done.

He described Egba as a close friend with whom he has worked with in the past seven years and knows his capacity and humility.

“There are three things which make a man successful and these are humility and Egba has that in abundance.

“Honesty, which Egba here is known for and hardwork and Egba is a hardworking man. But I call on him and his supporters to keep their minds open,” the chaimran said.

Several supporters who spoke eulogised Mr Egba and assured him of their unflinching support and victory.