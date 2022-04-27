

Among the many names that has saturated the Nigerian music space, Fanen Terseer popularly known as FANUCHI, an afro fusion artiste, is a prospective musician on the universe rader.

His unique sounds and creativity in genres of Afrobeat, Rnb and afro fusion has made him the fan’s favourite, hence his radial nickname “Red Capet Boy”.

Hailing from Benue state Nigeria, Fanen Terseer also known as Fanuchi is one artiste who is gradually putting his imprint and winning the hearts of music lovers with timeless music.

He dropped an Extended Play(EP) months ago which he tagged “Transmute” , consist of five amazing songs with his recent hit “Higher” featuring talented pop sensational singer Raybekah.

Off the debut EP, it gained gratifying welcome from fans across the globe, Higher official video has already crossed over 90,000 views on YouTube.

“I will say I’m very happy with my results still counting and off course my team is also impressed, having in mind that this is my first project to get on all platforms and getting this kind of acceptance is obvious.The progress is very much visible,” Fanuchi speaks on the progress of his EP.

This is a vivid sign that Fanuchi’s music is timeless.

He furtherly reviewed that he has an incoming Album to be released later this year as he intimate on the plans he has for the year.

“I believe I am getting better and now I have what it takes to deliver world class hits, as an artiste for Transmute records, it’s all about change and that’s what me and my team is about to show to the world by bringing that new change in every new way. My Album is the main thing because later this year, which I believe will speak about the change I’m talking about.

“My forthcoming album are almost 15 songs, but I’ll release one or two before releasing the main body of work. The body of work has any kind of style you want. I made songs for love, lifestyle, Nigeria, celebration, motivation, women & more I won’t reveal, but I have a heavy feature coming on this project. The Album would be dropping before summer as agreed with my management,”he concluded.