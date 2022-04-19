.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 27-year-old father, Adeniyi Adeleke, arrested by police detectives in Ondo state, for having carnal knowledge of her daughter has confessed that he wanted to use her for money rituals.

According to the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, the suspect ” a 27-year-old father, Adeniyi Adeleke confessed he had carnal knowledge of her 10-year-old daughter, Hannah Alo, to use her for money rituals.

Odunlami said ” On 16th April 2022, at about 1440hrs, one Bosede Alo ‘f’ of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March 2022, at about 1500hrs, one Adeniyi Adeleke ‘m’ age 27years called her daughter Hannah Alo ‘f’ age 10years old to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her.

“On receipt of the information, Detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect, upon interrogation he confessed to having committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual.

She added that “Items recovered are a ring and pieces of red clothes.

.

Also, a student of the School of Health Technology Akure, Ondo State, Owolabi Abiodun, was arrested for impersonating a military officer.

Odunlami said Owolabi confessed that he likes the military uniform and bought it from the open market.

Another, 23 year old, Benedict Ifeanyi was equally arrested by the state police detectives for impersonating a soldier to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The police image maker said that police were informed that the suspect ” alongside his friends, threatened and harassed his co-tenants and the landlord that his landlord will pay with his life if he evicts him from the house.

“upon the receipt of the information, Policemen were sent to the house to invite him and his friends. The investigation, however, revealed that the suspect had been parading himself to be a Soldier in his area.

” He however confessed that he was never a Soldier but liked the uniform and bought it from an open market.

Also Read:

Inkblot’s New Film, The Blood Covenant is a powerful stand against money rituals

” He is helping the Police with other information that can help in arresting his cohorts and those involved in the illegal buying and selling of Military uniforms.

He will soon be charged to Court.

Odunlami added that ” one Benedict Ifeanyi aged 23 paraded himself as a soldier to one Miss Tony Joy promised to assist the lady to arrest one Owolabi Olawumi ‘m’ who defrauded her of the sum of Two Million naira under the pretence of selling five 5 plots of land to her.

“After arresting Owolabi Olawumi, the suspect took him to an unknown destination and obtained the sum of three hundred thousand naira from him without the knowledge of the complainant and lied to Joy that he had taken the man to Army Barracks where he will be made to pay the money he obtained from her.

“A few weeks later when Joy didn’t hear about her money and the whereabouts of the self-acclaimed soldier, she went to Army Barracks to report him and it was confirmed that he was never a military man.

Odunlami said the suspect during interrogation, confessed that he was never a soldier.

Meanwhile, the suspects were amongst the 14 suspects arrested by police detectives in the month of April.

Others arrested included, three armed robbery suspects, John Samuel ‘m’ Aged 18, Tersoo Godwin ‘m’ Aged 18 and Vincent Pascal ‘m’ Aged 21.

They were arrested after attacking one Mukaila Bello ‘m’ Aged 54 Along Ikare road, David camp and also collected ₦203,000.00 cash from one Vincent John Yohanna.

Seven passengers were According to her rescued by police detectives when their commercial bus registration number GME 963 XC, outbound from Gombe State to Lagos State ran into a barricade along Akunu-Akoko/Ayere Road and were attacked by Armed men

Odunlami said that all the suspects would soon be charged in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria