Former House of Reps member, Hon. Rotimi Makinde has declared that he remains passionate about his constituents.

Makinde made the declaration at a press conference held today in ile Ife while making official declaration to contest for a seat at the house of Representatives.

He said, “Without sounding immodest, as I move around Ife interacting with regular Nigerians, I listen to their concerns about unfulfilled expectations, frustrations, cluelessness and sometimes disillusionment by the current representation they have at the hallowed chamber. Yet, I still see the excitement, determination and hope on their faces as they crave for better alternative to what they currently have.

“In spite of the many challenges they face, it is quite remarkable that my people have refused to give up, hence they have made a clarion call to me to be their representative at the hallowed chamber in the coming 10th Assembly. It is inspiring that amidst difficulties and growing anxiety over the future of my constituents, my people have refused to succumb to despair and hopelessness. This never-say-die attitude gives me immense hope and it is one of the reasons why I can never give up on my people neither will I disappoint them or ignore the call to serve them at the House of Representatives come 2023.”

“I have traveled this route before in the 7th Assembly, between 2011 to 2015, it is a familiar terrain for me. As I am comimg back to the office again I make bold to say that I will bring our tendencies together and unite my constituents and as well bring governance even closer to the people and to mentor the next generation.”

“I will also extend my commitment to galvanising my constituents irrespective of tribe, religious background or political persuasion. There is so much work to be done by way of legislation in many areas of our life including but not limited to education, health, power, infrastructure and alleviation of poverty, socio-economic empowerment etc. I believe many of these deficits can be addressed through meaningful and impactful legislation.”

“Historically the House of Representatives was established to be the people’s House and for the people‘s business. It follows therefore that Honourable Member must be the people’s voice, elected to do the people‘s business and champion their cause and in doing so, fulfilling their hopes and aspiration. This is the kind of Federal parliamentarian I intend and hope to be for the second time after the attempt was aborted in 2015.”

“I have the requisite experience matched with wealth of knowledge to offer quality representation to my people and to facilitate Federal presence to my consistency with the primary aim of making life more abundant for my people socio-economically. It is also my resolve to unleash the full potentials of my ability to uphold the policy thrust of law making. I have taken copious mental and physical notes and its time for implementation in the interest of Ife Federal Constituency.”

“However, while I was in the House between 2011 to 2015 the government at the Centre was PDP, my successor also suffers similar situation because the Cenre is controlled by the APC. Sadly, situation like this doesn’t make Federal presence to be drawn to the constituency at a desirous pace due to sheer political differences. Therefore, I appeal to my people to ensure that we have APC holding sway at the Ward Level, Local Govt Level, State Assembly Level, Federal Legislative Level, and ultimately at the Centre, a political scenario like this will significantly help to fast track and deepen development across board in the over all interest of the people without any encumbrance.”

“Gentlemen of the media, kindly allow me to also humbly state here that my glaring potentials and my previous achievements and strengths have become for many a frustrating puzzle; for others it is a topic for national debate; and yet for another group, it is doomsday lament. But as a progressive and open-minded Nigerian, I consider it a golden opportunity and a great chance to display my courage, rekindle my innovative instinct, showcase my character and turn the Great Ife’s dream into reality as a ranking Federal Lawmaker with the blessing from my royal father, who I strongly hold in high esteem, His Royal Highness, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II).”

“Similarly, I must also commend my political leader and mentor, the Executive Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola for his unwavering support for me in all ramifications. May God bless him abundantly and make him realize his reelection into office in Osun State. His legacy projects, especially interventions in capacity building and human capital development cannot be lost on the good and great people of Osun State which is why they have all resolved to throw their weights behind him to run the affairs of the state for another for years, deservedly so.”

“No doubt, much is being expected from us as acclaimed custodians of history, the cradle of Yoruba race and home to an institution such as Great Ife, as a result we must endeavour to be great in all aspects of life. This is the time for us to parley with all members of this constituency, close ranks with all and sundries, see each other as brothers and sisters and this includes right attitude towards the Modakekes and the Ifes at both home and away with serious and committed intention to reposition our dear community; this I shall try to continue to champion.”

“Thankfully, we are fortunate to have our cerebral brother and leader as the National Secretary of APC, Otunba (Senator) Iyiola Omisore, we cannot afford to stay too far from him and to give him all necessary, profound and quality support that he deserves to make him succeed as a true party man who sees loyalty and intrepid as his watchword.”

“Ife is being watched, our political leaders are being watched. This is not the first time for such opportunity to come to this community or to be privileged to serve as Secretary of a rulling party. History was made and will continue to repeat itself. Therefore we need to be circumspect in our conducts such that we can be placed on the right and good side of history and I pray that posterity will never judge us harshly.”

“Our party, the APC, at its inception in July 2013, offered a great hope for many Nigerians as a potent alternative to the ruling PDP back then. We have in our fold selfless leaders who cherish democratic principles and practice and who have demonstrated their patriotism in deepening democracy.”

“Regardless of the loud and lavish political propaganda, deceit, official impunity and unjust applications of powers of patronage and sanctions by the PDP, let me assure you that our party remains strong and capable of fulfilling the nation’s thirst for change, development and prosperity. And we shall do so united across regions, religions and generations.”

“My politics have always been guided by the enduring values of fairness and justice, honesty of purpose, the pursuit of excellence, selflessness and the love for my country. These values also characterize my conduct in business as well as in public and private life.”

“Nigeria must and will be great again no matter the vicious wishes of the opposition. With the support and prayers from all well meaning citizens including the media, we will change this country for good. We will create a country that will truly be the pride of the Black race. APC will surely create a new Nigeria for all Nigerians. And I assure the people of Ife that a vote for me as their Representative at the National Assembly is a vote for positive and fruitful change for their well-being.”

“As APC family, our unity is our strength, and our diversity is our power. Let us continue to work in synergy so that our party will only not remain relevant but will equally record more feats and milestones politically.”

“Let me end my message with the words from the famous American President, John F. Kennedy and I quote, “We, the people, are the boss, and we will get the kind of political leadership, be it good or bad, that we demand and deserve.” End of quote.”

“As our own boss, let us choose wisely and make right decisions at all times so that we can be better for it in our own self enlightened interest and in the interest of our unborn generations for the greater good of the society and rest assured APC is that platform that can offer that good.”