Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo has hit Ghanain men below the belt by declaring that their Nigerian counterparts are better than them when it comes to relationships and taking care of a woman.

Efia made the assertion in an interview on Asaase Radio‘s Accra-Lagos-Joburg show on Saturday (2 April), while speaking on her new show “GH Queens” and giving an insight into her real personality.

“Honestly, I love Nigerian men more because they know how to take care of their women, I can’t say the same for Ghanaian men.

.“When a Nigerian man is lying to you, the way he will come afterwards to apologise you will easily forgive him, but a Ghanaian man will lie and even insult you on top of it all. So, I’m not dealing with any more Ghanaian men,” she added.

“It’s really crazy how Ghanaians have this perception of me and I’m nothing close to who they think I am,” the Ghanaian socialite said. “And I love this show because it allows Ghanaians to see the different side of me.”

.She added: “They get to see my personality, they get to see the real me, not the one minute video they see of me on social media.”

GH Queens premiered on 1 April on Akwaaba Magic on DSTV channel 150. Sharing her experience as the lead cast filming this reality programme, she stated that she has always wanted to do a reality show.

“Ghanaians are nosy people, I don’t care what they say, Ghanaians love drama. In this show they get to see the different side of me. Ghanaians think I’m at home, I’m a slay queen, I’m not doing anything, so they should just watch out,” Efia Odo said.