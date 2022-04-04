I predicted Sheikh Khalid’s suspension, says Accord Party presidential aspirant, Imumolen

By Esther Onyegbula

The Presidential aspirant on the platform of Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen, on Monday, said he predicted the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters, Juma’at Mosque in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid.

Sheik Khalid was suspended by the Mosque’s committee for criticising the APC government over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Late, the Chief Imam was expelled for not showing remorse. read it HERE and HERE.

Before his suspension, the Jos, Plateau State -born Cleric, popularly known as Digital Imam, had a meeting with the Presidential Aspirant of the Accord, Professor Christopher Imumolen.

The suspension took place few hours after their crucial parley in Abuja.

Sheikh Khalid was the Founder of Islamic Research and Da’awah Foundation, IRDF, and a leader of FCT Imam’s Delegation, 2014 while Professor Christopher Imumolen is Nigeria’s 2023 presidential hopeful on the platform of the Accord Party.

The outstanding educationist-cum-philanthropist disclosed that he emphatically urged the cleric to stay strong as numerous attacks will be launched against him, especially as they operate on the aegis of government, assuring him that the truth will always prevail over falsehood and propaganda.

An academic of repute, oil and gas professional, philanthropist and empowerment maestro, who has touched the lives of over 500,000 Nigerians with support over the decades, the 2023 presidential aspirant, Professor Imumolen has also been providing solid scholarship based academic pedestal for the teeming population of Nigerian youths.

As the Vice-Chancellor of Global Wealth University, Togo, as well as the only African listed in the World Book of Greatness, UK, Professor Imumolen maintains that Nigerians are one prosperous people in the absence of divisive politics and glutinous political leaders.

Professor Imumolen, a triple PhD holder with countless top globally recognised professional certifications also believes in the restructuring of the Nigerian state through love, people based policies and citizens oriented leadership capable of ensuring collective prosperity, peace and unity.

Speaking about this sad development, the Accord presidential aspirant told Vanguard that Sheikh Khalid’s suspension following his condemnation of the incessant killings in the land is an obvious sign that the powers that be want Nigerians to be mute while evil roars freely.

Professor Christopher Irene Imumolen also promised to transform the fortune of the Nigerian youths with fresh ideas, new direction and true patriotic zeal, if given the opportunity to lead the country.

