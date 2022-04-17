…Says son in-law never allowed her come for baby sitting

By Steve Oko

Finally, Mrs Oriaku Madu, the mother of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was allegedly killed by her husband following domestic violence, has opened up, saying that Nwachukwu deceived the family into allowing him to marry her daughter by claiming he was a pastor.

She said she never knew that Nwachukwu was only a fake pastor as his conducts and attitude towards both the wife and the her family betrayed his claims.

According to Osinachi’s mother, the son in-law was so mean that he never allowed her to come for ‘omugwo’ ( baby sitting) in all four children that her daughter gave birth to.

Mrs Nmadu who hails from Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area, LGA, of Abia State, said the tragic death of her daughter had shattered and traumatized her.

She demanded justice for the late gospel singer and begged Government not to allow Osinachi’s alleged killer to go unpunished.

Mrs Nmadu said she had been devastated by Osinachi’s death advised ladies to be very careful in their choice of husband so as not to fall into the hands of wicked men who batter their wives.

Mrs Nmadu who poured out her heart while speaking with Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, who went to condole with her, said she was still at loss and her heart bleeding as to how the devil used Osinachi’s husband to bring ruin on her life.

Recounting her Nwachukwu who hails from Anambra state decieved them with his clergy claims, Osinachi’s mother said Nwachukwu shut the doors against their family shortly after the marriage.

“My daughter went through hell in the hands of Nwachukwu, my daughter had four children I could not go for omugwo (baby sitting) for any of the children because her husband would not want to see any member of Osinachi’s family.”

She recalled that there was a time she fell sick after much pressure from Osinachi friends he allowed her to come over to their home in Abuja, she said in one occasion after church service, Nwachukwu abandoned her and his wife and drove home with the children.

“That Sunday after church service as we were waiting for Peter Nwachukwu, he came out and ordered his children into the car, he drove off leaving me and my daughter behind, I was shocked, because it was a well wisher that gave my daughter that car, instead of Osinachi to complained, she rushed out get a taxi that drove us home when we got home we saw him and the children”.

Another car a fan gave Osinachi for Gods work, peter took the vehicle and started driving it, at every slight misunderstanding, he abandons his wife at any point and drive away. In one occasion the children inside the car was saying bye bye to their mother, he never allowed the wife to enjoy the fruit of her labour”.

She said the children are now with one of her daughters while she appealed to NAWOJ to help her get justice.

“Osinachi believed in the biblical injunction that say marriage is for better for worst and that was why she endured the marriage thinking that Peter Nwachukwu will change but unfortunately my daughter died”.

Condoling with the bereaved, the Abia state Chairman of NAWOJ, Mrs Beatrice Okezie Odoemelem, expressed shock over the incident.

Describing the late gospel singer as a shinning star, called on relevant Government agencies to ensure the deceased got Justice.

She assured Osinachi’s mother that NAWOJ would synergise with the Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that justice was served.

The NAWOJ boss appealed to men to adore their wives and stop battering their wives as well as every form of violence against women.

Lending her voice, the Abia State Secretary of NAWOJ, Henrietta Ashikodi, called on families to be a lifeline support to their female children facing one abuse or the other in their husband’s home.

She said the abuse meted out to Osinachi by her husband was well known by members of her family and friends but they all appeared helpless in saving her till she was killed.

“Is time women speak out, you do not have to die the way Osinachi died, let be our brothers keeper, let the world know when a woman who is helpless is been abused, by this we are avoiding untimely death of innocent wives and mothers.”