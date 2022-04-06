.

Samira Nwaturuocha is the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Security Officer, for AXA Mansard, a leading provider of Health, Life, Property and Casualty Insurance and Investments products and services.

The forward-thinking and self-motivated woman branched off from the banking sector a decade ago as an Operational Risk Analyst to insurance, where she has been for six years.

Her skills, with strong business, technical and financial acumen, paired with her ability to introduce continuous improvements and strategic business solutions to mitigate fraud, loss of reputation and other businesses, ranked her among the 9to5Chick Top Career Women in Nigeria List for 2022, an annual compilation that honours inspiring mid and senior-level female professionals in the corporate world.

In this interview, she bares her mind on her approach to the daunting task and gave suggestions on how to make Nigerians buy into insurance plans.

How did you find yourself in this field?

How I got here is not common knowledge. As a curious mind, I had an interest in a lot of things.

After my Youth Service, I started off by just looking for a quick job that could help me save to be able to achieve other personal ambitions. I got an opportunity to work with Guaranty Trust Bank in marketing, back in the day.

After two years in marketing, I got married, I stayed in Kaduna but my husband was here in Lagos. I wanted to challenge myself to do something different. So, in the bank, we went through an elaborate three months training and one of the topics that were very difficult for me in training school was trading.

Every time my customers wanted to buy, I would always call one of my colleagues to help me explain to the customer. Later, there was an opportunity to work in risk management in that area. So, for me, it was a way to challenge myself.

That’s how I got into financial risk management. I started with an interest in risk management and over time, as I got my knowledge built, I was always curious to learn something new. I decided to get to work very early and sit with my older colleagues and have them teach me. I would do their report and mine at the same time, to teach me and that was the least I could pay them back with.

By the time I was done with financial risk, I just found something new every day and I loved the challenge. I was then deployed to credit risk in the bank which is also a very interesting area as it was detailed and thorough and has to do with lending and documentation.

By the time I was doing that for a while, I started seeing myself as I don’t want to remain in a certain area or section; I wanted to have a holistic view. So I sought an opportunity to move to Operational Risk. That was how I digressed.

When I got an opportunity to work with AXA Mansard in a role that served as a leadership middle management, I took that and left banking. That was after spending a little less than 10 years in banking.

Insurance is also interesting, it’s a bit more challenging and very complex. I have so far spent six and half years and every day, I am dealing with something dynamic and new.

What exactly do you do?

I am a Chief Security Officer. Essentially, I manage risk and resilience on security topics across the entire spectrum of whoever needs financial, operational and core business risk as well as managing information security. I also oversee the controls of physical security, help and safety and resilience. So, within that framework of resilience, I manage business continuity, and crisis management and in today’s world, everything is I.T-driven. So, a core part of that is also I.T continuity management because as businesses are going digital, there is a need to also ensure that whatever you’re putting on that platform can last.

Why is it difficult for most Nigerians to buy into anything insurance and what do you think is the way out?

I think it is not just about awareness, we can’t take away from the many other challenges Nigerians are faced with. I have customers who sometimes wanted to buy a policy, they believe that your insurance product can help them but they also have other pressing issues.

It also entails creating channels of convenience. We are moving to an era where customers can pay their premium as they earn their salary monthly, as against yearly which has been the norm.

Should we say when things change, we got to also change? The whole objective of risk management is to come out with better outcomes. As the macroeconomy and other factors that drive our economy have deteriorated over time, if you want to maintain the same level of the outcome as you had in those years, then you have also got to be doing a lot more in managing the deteriorating risk.

Talking about awareness, how do your subordinates convince people to buy into your company’s health insurance plan?

Health insurance is actually easier to sell because people are more likely to consume it, unlike other areas of insurance.

People find it much more relevant and important because it pertains to their own health or their loved ones. But one of the challenges is the final power to pay a high premium. However, today you can digitalize payment so that people can pay in instalments.

How do you get customers’ feedback?

Customers should be given multiple channels to get feedback. If a customer makes a complaint about a product and they are not happy about certain things after they bought the product, for me, that could be a reputational risk because depending on how things go, it could be misconstrued by that customer.

For me, it will be to listen to the customer and listening was actually where I got to understand that in the process of buying the product, certain details were not clarified and of course, apologising to the customer and rectifying that. Customer feedback helps you to improve the business.

Between the company and the customer, whose side do you take when at crossroads?

I am on both sides of the divide. A lot of time in my role always have to come up with compromises. In my role, one of the things I have enjoyed over time is working with people to collaborate but sometimes also, having to influence as well and that comes with a lot of conversations and seeing the other person’s point of view and also getting them to see your own point of view in an amicable manner.

Would you advise young women to go into this career?

Yes, because I really enjoy what I do.

What inspires you?

Knowing that every day, I am going to meet something better. Over the years, I have definitely come to the realisation that I don’t like routine, so for me, I have found fulfilment in this role as a Risk Manager.

What tactics would you suggest to up and coming risk managers?

I would say first, curiosity. A curious person will enjoy being here, if you are an inquisitive, analytical thinker and an explorer, then you are on the right track.

Your task is very demanding. How do you manage family and work?

For me, support is very important and this is not to hype my husband, but he is very supportive. Over the years, I learned how to do things differently. The major thing is really having that support because on some days, you don’t feel like going on but having someone who is really rooting for your help.

Was there any time you felt discriminated against?

Honestly, in terms of being able to do my work, no. I am not someone who backs down easily. So I think in that regard, I have not had the feeling. I would probably be interested in why you’re not listening to me.

What keeps you going on the job?

I love the challenge of brainstorming, just looking at a problem and being a problem solver. Sometimes, I find out that the reason a person isn’t able to find a solution is actually that they are not looking at the holistic picture. So, it is not working because it is not dependent solely on you and that for me is always interesting.

Another thing that motivates me is seeing the continuous improvement that comes with that process because the risk management process is to, first of all, identify the risk and analyse it, then mitigate it. At the end of the day what you get is a much more improved experience.

How do you relax?

I love to read. I grew up around books from historical literature to fiction and non-fiction. I find it relaxing to research too. I can spend hours on Wikipedia.

If you were not in insurance, which other profession would you have delved into?

I think it would be teaching. I imagine I might still go and do that. There is a certain sense of satisfaction I know that you can see how impactful your teaching was. For instance, when I point out certain things, I feel happy when the person never repeats the mistake again.

