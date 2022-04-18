Kehinde Oladapo Bamigbetan, the National Publicity Secretary of the SJOBA holds a combined honours Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University and Master’s in Political Science of the University of Lagos, UNILAG. His journalism career includes Sub-Editor, The Guardian; Deputy News Editor, Vanguard; Associate Editor, Media Review; Group Political Editor, Concord Press; Head, Politics Desk, The Punch and Editor, The Country. A political communications specialist, he was Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu, Special Adviser, Communities and Communications and later Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the Governor Akinwumi Ambode administration. Bamigbetan is also a politician. He was elected Public Relations Officer of the University of Ife (now OAU) Students Union in 1985: Second Vice Chairman, Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, 1997 and was twice elected the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, 2008-14.

In this interview with Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bamigbetan unveils his ambition and plans to represent the Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives if given the ticket in 2023. In 2015 he was persuaded by the party leadership to allow the incumbent, Muniru Abiodun to run when he first shown interest in the House of reps seat. Excerpts:

Political background, achievements

I started politics as a member of the Students Representative Council, University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1985. The SRC is the legislative arm of the Union.

I have also combined executive and legislative functions as an elected chairman of the Vanguard Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State Council from.1991 to 1993. I defined my role as such because NUJ Chapel chairmen are members of the State Working Committee that deliberates on issues pertaining to the union and recommends.

In 2000, I established the Centre for Legislative Studies on the argument that the legislature is the worst casualty of military rule.

The first action of any military junta is the suspension of the Constitution and the law-making arm of government infact, the junta transfers the law making function to itself and issues decrees which outlaw the courts from interrogating objectives and procedures of its illegal decrees.

Our regular lecture series featured reputable academics such as Professor Akin Oyebode, human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, seasoned politicians such as Lateef Raji and eminent journalists such as Lanre Arogundade and Bolaji Adebiyi.

The high point of our advocacy was my presentation before the House of Representatives Committee on Information in 2002 to make a case, along with other organisations co-ordinated by the Media Rights Agenda, for the Freedom of Information Bill.

Secondly, my role in the de-militarisation process as student and labour activist seeking the enthronement of democracy to expand the canvass of civilianisation and democratisation puts me far ahead of the incumbent in terms of the responsibility I bear in using the current democratic experiment to galvanise popular democracy, transfer economic power to the people and establish a government in which the people decide.

Finally, my experience at the local council development level, which is, in reality, the fifth tier of government exposed me to the apparent mockery of popular democracy that our current revenue allocation process manifests. Until the order is reversed to give more percentage to the local government and least to the federal, the economic emancipation of Nigerians will be a dream.

I am bringing to this assignment my exposure and network as the current president of the Association of Political Consultants in Africa. I am also a member of the Finance Committee of the International Association of Political Consultants. I have attended many programmes and courses on the role of legislature in democracies and desire to bring this knowledge to enrich the capacity building that the National Assembly needs.

Why I’m vying for House of Reps

I have no doubt in my mind that this country has what it takes to be the next global super power if we get the leadership right. And you can’t get it right if you keep pushing people who want to use the House of Representatives as retirees’ quarters. Let’s be serious.

Sponsorship of bills is one of the duties of the legislator. This requires research and creativity. Research is to know the problem and its dimensions. Creativity is to develop lasting solutions to the problem in a way that its impact can be evaluated and expanded. But these are just basic skills. Most important is networking and lobbing to let people see the obvious benefits of your idea.

These processes are dynamic. For example, take our local government creation system. Since 2004, the process for the listing of the 37 additional local governments in Lagos State by the National Assembly has been truncated or rendered inchoate.

Other states such as Osun and Ogun are affected by this inchoate situation. It has taken raw political will of the leadership of these States to continue to sustain the additional local governments as Local Council Development Areas despite occasional threats by federal agencies.

The time has come to break the jinx. I have worked as the chairman of Ejigbo one of the LCDAs in Lagos State and witnessed the irrationality of the denial of this fundamental right of Lagosians to expand the democratic decision making structures for Good governance and be recognised as a unit in the third tier of the government that should have access to the resources of the Federation Account.

I know that if Lagos State succeeds in legislating the 37 tried and tested LCDAs to bona fide LGAs, the funds available to the third tier in Lagos State will be tripled and more resources to build schools, roads, health centres and take our people out of poverty will be available.

I take significant notice of the coincidence between the need to break the jinx and the aspiration of my leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for presidency. I think God has decreed that the people living in the LCDAs in Lagos have suffered federal neglect enough. We have suffered deprivation enough. We have suffered this punitive regime of non-recognition enough. I believe that is one of the reasons why he is bringing Asiwaju Bola.

Tinubu, the same man whose administration created the 37 LGAs but was forced by the intransigence and lack of vision of the Olusegun Obasanjo regime to make them LCDA to come out for presidency to right the wrongs done to our people. That is why I argue that for the landlords and residents in the 37 LCDAS of Lagos State in particular, making sure that Asiwaju becomes the president so the process of liberating us from 20 years of oppression can start is not negotiable. It is in our best interest.

As far as this issue is concerned, I have put my hands on the plough and shall not look back. I have the strategy to make it happen. Making me the next Member, House of Representatives for Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II is the best decision party members will make at the primaries.

Or look at youth employment, we intend to train 100 youths per ward per quarter in computer appreciation, coding and digital skills. I am convinced that only a technology-driven solution, using the passion of youths for devices and programmes, can drive them to training and make them value creators. Once you build the youth, you will build a new, better, more productive nation.

Sadly, the federal and state authorities in Nigeria have not shown enough vision and passion to preparing the leadership of the students unions, the next generation of leaders for leadership. I will push and address this problem in a holistic and long term manner.

In the course of a month of consultations, the citizens in Ejigbo and Isolo desire more development in six major areas. These are electricity, roads, water supply, markets, youth employment and business empowerment.

I hope to promote alternative energy sources such as solar to liberate our people from the exploitation of electricity suppliers.

Water supply is also critical. Several bore hole based water supply constituency projects have stopped working.

The first task is to reactivate them. Luckily, we have the advantage of the Oshodi-Isolo Masterplan so we have the statistics of the demand and supply for drinking water. We will map the constituency and then ensure that as many communities as possible get access to drinking water.

Empowerment is important to everyone who has to survive the current economic hardship plaguing our country. Everybody needs empowerment and my task is to explore all the opportunities I can get to empower all classes of people. I believe, by God’s grace all things are possible.

I believe my chances are very bright. I ran for this same seat in 2015 and I was persuaded by the party leadership to allow the incumbent, Hon. Muniru Abiodun to run. So I understand the terrain and the process.

The political situation is more conducive than 2015 because of some historic developments which have changed the structure of alliances in the constituencies. The capacity of this alliance was tested during the local government elections when the incumbent House of Representatives member set up his own platform of contestants in Isolo and Ejigbo against our own. To God be the glory, our candidates for chairmanship and councillorship defeated his own.

I believe what is helping my case is my unparalleled record of performance in public office, consistent loyalty to the party, network of destiny helpers and my popular-democratic credentials. By God’s grace, victory shall be ours.

Who is afraid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

It is the constitutional right of all Nigerians above 35 years to run for president. And he has exercised his right to contest.

It is such a great pity that a lot of his detractors wallow in self-denial. They choose to believe the rumour when the truth stares at them. Asiwaju Tinubu is a Magician who uses creativity to turn waste to wealth, opportunities to prosperity. There are so many examples but I will choose two.

Take the Eko Atlantic City. We were in this Lagos when the Bar Beach was being massively eroded by the sea. Remember that the road and houses overlooking the beach were already threatened. Asiwaju did his research and brought in a South African company to retrieve the beach. They went farther, they not only reclaimed the beach but sand filled into a vast land on which the Eko Atlantic City now sits. The American Embassy has just decided to invest 531million dollars to build its newest and biggest Consulate there. That is waste to wealth.

Second, take Dangote Petrochemical Complex. Dangote merely complained to Asiwaju that he wanted to set up the complex in a state I won’t mention but that they were asking him to pay incredible amount to access the land. Asiwaju saw the opportunity and asked him to site it in Lagos at much cheaper cost. Today, his vision has converted opportunity to prosperity.

So who among those contesting with him for presidency has a similar gargantuan track record? We are not talking of maintaining legacies, we are talking of setting unimaginable standards, achieving miraculous transformation, turning Nigeria into the true economic super power of Africa.