GOVERNOR Benedict Ayade of Cross River State has made public his desire to contest the 2023 presidential election, noting that he had the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Ayade stated this while briefing State House correspondents after he met behind closed doors with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He announced that he had secured the President’s nod to hold consultations over his own presidential ambition.

The governor explained that he was at the Presidential Villa to seek direction from Buhari on how to align in the run up to the 2023 polls, noting that he would do whatever the President directs.

He pointed out that he did not tell President Buhari that he wanted to join the presidential race as he observed that it was not decent telling an office holder that one was interested in taking over his office.

He, however, said the President expressed delight that he did not speak of his desire to succeed him in office, but gave him the go-ahead to hold consultations on the matter while he (Buhari) watches him.

Ayade went on to spell out his programme of action for the country if he becomes the President next year, stressing that his administration would concentrate on three key areas — security, employment, and economy.

Asked about his chances against Jonathan should the former President join the race, Ayade stated: “I have great respect for President Jonathan. So, I have no challenges whatsoever.

“I believe that the party leadership will decide the appropriate candidate that will take our party to victory and so if you heard me well, I am just part of the family, absolutely loyal to the President, seeking to run for president and I’m running.

“At any point in time the political leadership of my party, the APC, feels that President Jonathan is the appropriate candidate that will take us to victory, I will turn my support for him.”