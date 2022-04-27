By Damilola Ogunsakin



The revelation of Nollywood actor, producer and director, Yul Edochie’s second wife has generated a lot of reactions.

Nigerian’s have gone as far as digging out an old post, where he praised his first wife for saying she’ll manage and stand by him when he was not at his best.



They brought up the post, where Yul praised his wife’s devotion: “I had no sustainable job when I got married; she said she’ll manage.”



Nigerians have also dragged the presidential aspirant’s dad, legendary actor, Pete Edochie into the issue.



He was quoted to have supposedly once said: “Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations.”



The wife of the actor, May Yul-Edochie wrote “May God judge you both” in his comment section, when he announced his son by Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who he also confirmed as his second wife.

Here are some of the reactions:



@Tirednaijababe: “This is May, wife of Yul Edochie for over 17 years! She gave that man 3 adorable boys and a gorgeous girl.

“Women do not deserve to go through all the marriage trauma men put them through! 4 beautiful children and all he got is another woman sharing her matrimony. Mba o! “



@Hornypot7: “How Yule edochie and Judy Austin started Vs How it is going now.

“Pete edochie wey Dey advise single women no fit advise him son. I heard one don jazzy also has gay saga.B like gistlover and David hundeyin graduate for same school.”

@BestBlessing: “Pls let a woman know if she’s open to polygamy, allow her have a say and make her own decisions, don’t come and hurt an innocent woman all in the name of being an African man, the way you want your wife only to yourself, same with women. Pete Edochie”

@SaintDaozzi: “Pete Edochie should come out and say something about his son Yul Edochie. I’m sure he must be very disappointed.”