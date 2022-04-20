By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 27-year-old man, Adeniyi Adeleke, arrested by police detectives in Ondo State, for having carnal knowledge of her daughter, has confessed that he wanted to use her for money ritual.

According to the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, the suspect confessed he had carnal knowledge of her 10-year-old daughter to use her for money rituals.

Odunlami said: “On April 16, 2022, at about 1440hrs, one Bosede Alo of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in March 2022 at about 1500hrs, one Adeniyi Adeleke, 27 years, called her daughter, 10 years old, to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“On receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual.

“Items recovered from him included a ring and pieces of red clothes.”

Also, Odunlami said a 27-year-old student of the School of Health Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Owolabi Abiodun, was arrested for impersonating a military officer.

Odunlami said Owolabi confessed that he likes the military uniform and bought it from the open market.

Another, 23-year-old man, Benedict Ifeanyi, was equally arrested by the state police detectives for impersonating a soldier to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The police image maker said police were informed that the suspect “alongside his friends, threatened and harassed his co-tenants and landlord, that his landlord will pay with his life if he evicts him from the house.”

Upon the receipt of the information, policemen were sent to the house to invite him and his friends.

The investigation, however, revealed that the suspect had been parading himself to be a soldier in his area.

