Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye is the cynosure of all attention in the old Benin City tonight as he comes to town to celebrate Easter Sunday in style with his signature musico-comedy show tagged, “I Go Dye Standing: More than a Legend.

Although the humour merchant is a bundle of tricks and excitement on his own, yet he is unleashing other powerhouse entertainers on the people of the City. Top on the bill to showcase their crafts are 2Baba and Tiwa Savage.

Others on the roll-call includes Okey Bakassi, I Go Save who is the host and many others on top of their game.The comedy impresario will also give opportunities to budding talented acts to promote their crafts on stage.

The show holds at Crown Height, Pavilion County Home Road, G.R.A Benin City.