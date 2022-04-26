Nosa Ekhator is the artiste Manager at ECOWAS Entertainment Record. The firm has been in the forefront of managing reputable artistes in the country. ECOWAS is the big brain behind Mc Casino’s numerous shows and success stories. In this chat, Nosa reveals the business strategies behind the firms feats. Excerpt:

Let’s get to meet you well

I am the artiste manager at ECOWAS Entertainment Record in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

How do you describe your function as an artiste manager?

I help in the logistics of promoting MC Casino, including packaging his events and promoting his work with great memories.

What has been the journey so far, notable and outstanding events that you have promoted so far?

We have done this for over three years. In November 2021, we were together in the UK Comedy show. The event was tagged MC Edo Pikin, undiluted tour. I was already the Manager of ECOWAS Entertainment record label for MC Casino then.

During the tour, we visited Manchester, Birmingham, London and Istanbul in Turkey, which has kept people talking.

Tell us a bit about your academic background?

I am a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State where I studied Survey and Informatics.

Is there any relationship between your study and your job as a manger?

I love entertainment. While I was a student, I go for shows and promote my fellow students who are into entertainment, such as singing, Comedy, dance show and a lot of that. Thus, I was a show promoter when I was a student.

I met MC Casino after my graduation from school, years ago when he was already a brand. I decided to work with him.

But at the time we met, MC Casino had not signed into any Entertainment label. I helped him to take his belongings including his suit, shoes and bag to Comedy shows then. As his anchor, I ensured that he was always complete and okay as an entertainer.

So, when he was eventually signed under this record label, he approached me to work together with him; and break new grounds. He told me that now that God has blessed him, he would want me also enjoy MC Casino brand.

Could you tell us about MC Casino’s game of jokes Europe tour, 2022?

MC Casino game of jokes Europe tour 2022 edition is the second. The first edition held on January 1, 2021 in Benin City.

What will be the expectation as he tours Europe?

We are taking the show out of Benin City to the Western world to also entertain our audience in Europe and Nigerians who live there. The tour is also to promote MC Casino game of jokes entertainment in Europe.

How can this show change the perception of Nigerian youths about Irregular migration and human trafficking menace?

MC Casino game of jokes Europe tour 2022 edition is not about profit making or fun alone, but we intend to sensitize people and raise awareness in Europe on the dangers of irregular migration.

We intend to make our audience to understand that in search of a greener pasture, you do not necessarily need to pass through the dangerous routes from Africa to Europe.

What has been the challenges so far?

As humans, we are bound to encounter challenges in life in anyway. We have had challenges since we started working together in cause of promoting social integration and public awareness against the ills of the society.

Some of the challenges we had were environmental related in nature. We had a bad weather when we traveled to the United Kingdom.

Has your journey been tough?

Yes. In Nigeria, we have so many entertainers. The older colleagues have become role models to young entertainers to have a soft landing.

But, managing social media crowd is quite difficult especially in this era when there are several skit makers and content creators all over the place.

This development has made the competition to be high. That became a huge challenge. You cannot just fold your arms.

Entertainers in Nigeria now relies on the social media. Therefore, entertainers who cannot leverage on the opportunities on social media to promote their contents are bound to make costly mistakes.

Are you impressed with the security so far?

Well, it has been cool in Edo State. We didn’t have any security issue during our previous shows in Benin.

What are your wishes?

The government need to provide a stable power supply. This would help entertainers and enable them to be more creative. MC Casino show is on for instance on Africa Magic, YouTube channel, you need to power your device(s) to be able to watch it. Aside that, only those who can afford electricity can have the access to the game show on television. So, electricity is keen.

Good roads network, and security are also very important in the entertainment world.

Have you ever had any down moment or a day you will never forget? Tell us about it.

Yes, MC Casino and I sometimes ago attended Silverbird Man of the year award where MC Casino was engaged to be the MC for the occasion. But when we got there, security personnel at the venue, did not recognise him because he appeared young. As a result of that, we were not immediately allowed into the show. Even when MC Casino showed the security personnel at the gate that he was duly invited after he had mentioned his name to them. Yet, they felt that he was too young.

We felt bad. But, I encouraged him a that these are some of the challenges that you will encounter while growing up as a man. That was a bad day because we were down. Until someone came to identify us. ‘Oh, he is the MC. Please allow him into the venue. He was already demoralised at that time. I too was affected.

What advice do you have for unemployed youths and upcoming artistes?

In any condition or challenges that you face either as an entertainer or an upcoming artiste, do not see it as a barrier, but, look beyond it and make the best opportunities out of it. Even when faced with the uppermost challenge in life, climb to next level and go to the top of your career.

People could downgrade and call you names, bring you down as an upcoming artiste, but the ability to shake off the situations and see them as steps to success, that is what makes you stronger and gives you more impetus to climb to the next level in life.