A 33-year-old suspected ritualist, Afeez Odusanya, arrested by operatives of the Osun State Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’ for extracting teeth of dead bodies at a burial ground, said he did it for a money ritual.

Speaking, yesterday, when he was paraded at Amotekun command, Sabo area, Osogbo, the suspect said he started his quest for money ritual in 2016 but it failed twice after extracting teeth from two different bodies in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to him, “I was caught after I exhumed a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesha, which I want to use for money ritual. I have been exhuming corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual purposes but the rites failed. I evacuated corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State but was caught in Osun while trying to remove the tooth of a corpse.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to remove the tooth from the corpse. It takes me lesser time with my previous experiences.

“I will advise other youths attempting to venture into money ritual to desist from it because it is not real.”

Addressing journalists, Field Commandant, Osun Amotekun, Amitolu Shittu, disclosed that the suspect will be handed over to conventional security for prosecution.

