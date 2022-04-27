suspect

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected ritualist, Afeez Odusanya, 33, have been arrested by the Osun State Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’ for extracting tooth of dead bodies at a burial ground for money ritual purpose.

Afeez, who was paraded at Amotekun command, Sabo area, Osogbo on Wednesday confessed that he started his quest for money ritual in 2016 but it failed twice after extracting teeth from two different bodies in Sagamu.

He noted that the two bodies he earlier evacuated were at different times between 2016 and 2020 but was arrested after the third attempt at the Ilesha burial ground.

According to him, “I was caught after I evacuated a corpse at a burial ground in Ilesha which I want to use for money ritual. I have been evacuating corpses since 2016 and removing their parts for money ritual purposes but the rites failed. I evacuated corpses at Sagamu, Ogun State but was caught in Osun while trying to remove the tooth of a corpse.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to remove the tooth from the corpse. It takes me lesser time with my previous experiences.”

“I will advice other youths attempting to venture into money ritual to desist from it because it is not real.”

Addressing journalists, Field Commandant, Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu disclosed that the suspect will be handed over to conventional security for prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria