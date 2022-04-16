By Juliet Ebirim

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa is set to treat fans to beautiful night of live music. Tagged ‘Asa Live in Lagos’, the concert is billed to hold on Sunday, May 8th, 2022 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The concert will see the multi-talented international artiste perform her songs alongside a live band and some amazing Nigerian music artistes.

At a virtual press briefing held last week in Lagos, Asa said: “I grab every opportunity to come home and perform. I do not want to be a stranger at home. Coming home this time around, I am super excited. People need to see what Asa has been doing elsewhere around the world. So it’s a good thing to be back home performing. It’s going to be a different experience and vibe.”

Ace comedian, Basketmouth who collaborating with Asa to produce the show disclosed that they are creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

“We are talking to the Cavemen, we are talking to BOJ as well and most especially people that can complement Asa’s kind of performance. We would have surprise acts too. We want to give the audience something they will never forget in a hurry because the last time Asa had a performance in Nigeria was in 2017, this is like a homecoming for her.”