Budding Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chigozie olewunne, otherwise known as Icegrin, has stated that his sound is varied and cannot be categorized.

“My music is quite unique and it does not fit into any box,” he stated in an interview. I like to think of it as a cross between afrobeats and R&B. I’m also a rap artist.”

“The love I get from the individuals who are impacted by my music is definitely my best inspiration to keep going,” he remarked of his greatest source of motivation.

The singer also remarked that his debut single, ‘Te Amo,’ was a professional high point for him. “I knew I had to strike the ground running after the song was accepted,” he remarked. I followed it up with ‘Right

Place,’ another single. For my most recent song.

“Trying to go to the next level has been a little difficult, but I am enjoying the journey and the constant improvement,” he said of the problems he is now facing and the changes he would want to see in the sector.

“However, I’d like to see more people becoming creative rather than just replicating what’s popular right now.”