One of the contenders for the Governorship race in Delta State, Barrister Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro has called on members of the State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to be fair and just to all aspirants in midwifing the party’s primaries as a father to all.

The Governorship hopeful stated this when he visited the State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso and other members of the state working committee at the party secretariat in Asaba to formally inform the party of his governorship intention.

The Governorship Aspirant who doubles as the State Deputy Governor, Barrister Deacon Kingsley Otuaro noted that the PDP has maintained it’s political dominance in the state due to the commitment of the party’s leadership in steering the ship since 1998 till date.

Otuaro said the visit is to formally inform the party’s leadership of his intention to contest for the governorship seat and to pledge his loyalty to the party stressing the need for the party to be fair to all aspirants as power belongs to God.

The Frontline Aspirant affirmed his belief that he will emerge as the next governor of the state by the grace of God and with their support.

He said as Deputy Governor he has performed his duties with a high sense of responsibility and to the best of his ability adding that his emergence as Deputy Governor was by divine providence.

Deacon Otuaro observed that Governor Okowa has performed creditably in the governance of the state with clear cut policies and programmes that have translated to practical development across the state.

The Deputy Governor noted that anybody that would take over from Governor Okowa must be somebody who clearly understands the workings of the policies and programmes as well as institutional frameworks of the Okowa administration that has given birth to development in the state.

Deacon Otuaro said he is in a better stead to take over from the governor having worked closely with him as Deputy since 2015 and would be able to continue from where the Governor stops .

He maintained that he would be able to articulate the various reforms carried out by the Okowa administration for the benefit of all noting that he has the capacity , knowledge and temperament to steer the ship of the state.

” If you’re looking for a worthy successor, God has said it is me, I have the capacity, the know how, all that are needed to steer the ship of the State to the next level.

I appeal to your sense of judgement. This is the time for us to stand strong to exercise our God given sense of judgement and conscience to do that which is right for ourselves and for the future of our dear state, Otuaro stated

The State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso assured the Deputy Governor that the party under his leadership would not play to sentiments but would provide a level playing field for all aspirants under the party.

He noted that Deacon Kingsley Otuaro having served as Deputy Governor for the past seven years must have acquired the necessary experience to lead the state as governor describing him as a leader, dependable and thorough bred politician.

“Having served as Deputy Governor for close to 7yrs there is no doubt that you must have acquired the necessary and needed experience to govern the State.

Serving as Deputy Governor, i know that you have put in your best to be a very loyal, dependable and very hard working Deputy Governor, i want to thank you for all you have done for our state.

We as party leaders have a singular job in this process, well laid down for us, that is to ensure that we provide a level playing field for all aspirants, Esiso stated

Olorogun Esiso advised the Deputy Governor to continue to canvass support from delegates across the state and continue his state wide consultations.