*Receives N40m purchased forms

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has yielded to the call from some Nigerians through a human rights media outfit, the Brekete Family, to join the 2023 presidential race.

Emmanuel made his acceptance of Nigerians call known at Government House, Uyo Thursday evening, when he received the N40million Expression of interest and nomination form of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) purchased for him by the popular Brekete Family Radio/TV show.

He specially thanked the Founder of the media organization, Ahmed Isah and his team who contributed their money to purchase the presidential nomination form for him, stressing that he was overwhelmed by the great confidence bestowed on him by Nigerian citizens.

He expressed the hope that the media group had sought the consent of God before embarking on the venture, adding that what Nigeria needs now is leader with the capacity, sincerity of purpose, and readiness to make sacrifices.

His words: “I appreciate this gesture.Be rest assured that I have accepted the form I have accepted this nomination form. All Nigerians cannot come together to give me something and I will refuse it.

” Honestly, when I heard this plan to buy me a Presidential nomination form was going on, I asked myself, how can they raise up to N40million to go and buy me a form? .But today it has become a reality.

“There are over 200million Nigerians, but you chose to accord me this honour and privilege. I don’t take this for granted. I really want to appreciate this family, I register my appreciation to all Nigerians for this confidence.

“This is a job well done. And a job well done means more job to be done. You have taken the first step, go all way out and take all the steps and achieve results. At the end of the day, it’s not the effort that matters, but the results”

The Governor, however, frowned at a situation where high level qualifications and experience was set as requirements to engage someone to manage organisations, but only a Secondary School Certificate required constitutionally, to manage a country with over 200million people.

He stressed that certain things must be corrected in 2023, in order to move the country forward, and therefore advised that Nigerians must joins hands to make that better Nigeria that they crave a reality.

“Money is a principal thing. Nigeria today needs someone who understands money. It is unfortunate that if we are looking for a Managing Director of a particular company, the CV we seek, spans 3-4 pages, but when we are looking for a President of the country, based on the constitution, all we need is WAEC, no experience.

“In business if one can manage a kiosk, he can manage a shop, if he can manage a shop, it means he can manage a supermarket. So any governor who has managed a state well for eight years can manage a country well too.

“Whatever we can achieve as a country can never be a one-man-show. I believe everybody should join hands and make sure that we get it right in 2023”, governor Emmanuel advised.

Presenting the nomination form to the governor the leader of the delegation, Mr Innocent Orji explained that their decision to purchase the presidential forms came after a delegation from the organization visited the state to critically assess and evaluate his performance.

Orji, popularly known as Scaffold said

that the tour actually affirmed what the governor had told them during a Television interview in January 2022, and assured that they work hard to ensure he emerged as the next president in 2023.

Orji said: “So we all agreed that if you can do these things in a State, if given that opportunity, you will do even better in the national level. We don’t believe in too much talk, so here today we are presenting to you the nomination form for presidential candidate of your party.

On his part, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Buhari Bala and member of the delegation noted: “After that programme, the Brekete Family sent in a delegation to Akwa Ibom State. They spent about three days here and sent in a report.

“And in that report, they said what they found on ground was more than what you told them during the live TV programme. For that reason, a decision was taken by Brekete family, that when the time comes they will contribute money to purchase a form for you to contest for the position”