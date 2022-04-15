L-R: MissOmopariola Bukola,corp member, Mr. Megwa Edwin, Lagos State Camp Coordinator, Chidera Anele, Brand Manager, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, during the formal commissioning of 8 units Rescued Toilet Facilities at Lagos State NYSC Secretariat Surulere.

Following the recent launch of The Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer program at NYSC Orientation Camp, Ipaja, Hypo Toilet cleaner has gone another step further fulfilling its part of the agreementsto officially commissioned a 8 units rescued Toilets at the Secretariat in Surulere for the benefit of the corp members and the management staff of the NYSC.

This project was recorded to be the first to be undertaken this year. The brand through its Community Development service initiative decided to transform the NYSC secretariate restroom to maintain sanitation and hygiene.

The camp director in company of other management staff along with the corp members present at the secretariat warmly welcomed the Hypo team while joining them in the tape cutting ceremony to declare the 8 units facilities open for use

According to Mr. Chidera Anele, the brand Manager “the goal is to bring about a significant change and one vehicle we thought to work with is the National Youth Service Corp because collaborating with the NYSC Community Development Service gives us the leverage to reach communities, public schools, Primary Health Centersetc and see how we can transform their toilets”.

“Before we begin to enter communities, we thought to start the transformation from within, hence the NYSC secretariat facilities rescue. We provided good plumbing system to enable uninterrupted water supply, replaced the water cosets, carried out a complete facelift of the toilet environment to make it standard for use” Chidera stated.

Mr. Megwa Edwin, the State Coordinator, Lagos NYSC said “I’m particularly excited today, as this is a project, we all have been looking out for, seeking help from corporate organizations for over one and half years, which continuously proved abortive. Then, Hypo came in unsolicited to bequeath us with these unique gifts. We can’t thank the management enough.

Currently more than 2,000 corp members have registered as volunteers under the toilet rescue project and are working hard to effect change in schools who don’t have decent toilet facilities, updates on this shall be provided in due time.