Man that will beat wife will show signs during courtship —Pastor Paul Enenche

By Kingsley Omonobi, Anayo Okoli & Gabriel Olawale

Mother of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Madam Madu, has narrated in pain how her late daughter’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, made life unbearable for her.

Madam Madu alleged that Nwachukwu vowed that her daughter could only leave their marriage in death.

Osinachi’s mother, who spoke to BBC Igbo in a lengthy interview, narrated the level of maltreatment her daughter and family endured from Peter Nwachukwu.

The mother said it got so bad that she had to arrange for her daughter to end the marriage, but lamented that the gospel singer returned to her husband after 15 months of staying away.

She said even as the husband was jobless and lived on her daughter’s wealth, he was always beating and verbally assaulting her.

The mother said when the late singer’s younger brother wanted to intervene, Peter stopped him from visiting his home.

She said when Osinachi died, Peter did not let the family know about her death, adding that the family heard about it from non-family members.

She regretted that before her death, Osinachi refused to open up on her ugly ordeal until neighbours called, pleading with the family to intervene before they would lose her.

She maintained that Peter’s maltreatment of her daughter was unbearable, as he threatened to kill her on countless occasions, noting that whenever they pulled Osinachi out of the marriage, the husband would come pleading for her return, which she always obliged.

Mrs. Madu said her late daughter always insisted that there was no splitting a union ordained by God.

Meanwhile, the founder, Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, has broken his silence on the death of Osinachi, saying many ladies get carried away with the phrase ‘love is blind’ and refused to pay attention to warning signs that could lead to abuse in marriage. Pastor Enenche’s name had been dragged to social media for allegedly failing to advise Osinachi, who was a music minister in the church, to leave her marriage as a result of abuse.

The pastor, who has kept mum on the incident, however, posted a video on his verified Instagram page where he was captured advising youths to avoid partners with an indication of violence.

Enenche, in a video posted on his Instagram page yesterday, advised spinsters to be conscious of warning signals when in courtship.

He said: “The man that will beat his wife will show the signs before marriage.

“Some people look at this thing and say love is blind, I don’t doubt it, but marriage can cure that blindness. Marriage is a healer for blindness, marriage is an eye-opener. Then you hear words like ‘Is this who you are? I pray for you that the blindness will be healed before you get married, so you don’t end up marrying the wrong person.”

Vanguard learned, yesterday, that the case had been transferred from Lugbe Police Station to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence.

A source said: “Osinachi’s husband was brought home because he insisted that he did not kill his wife, swearing that his late wife was seriously sick and he took her to several hospitals including Gwagwalada general hospital and Federal Medical Centre for treatment.

“He was taken home to provide evidence of all that he claimed happened.”

FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that the Police took Pastor Nwachukwu to his house for a search, as part of an investigation.

The PPRO said: “We went to his house as part of our ongoing investigation on the matter. You don’t expect us to keep him in our custody and go about with the investigation.”