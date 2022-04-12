AWKA—As the newly sworn in governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, continues to gradually unfold the programmes of his administration, hunters in the state under the umbrella of Nigeria Hunters Council (NHC), Anambra State Command have joined forces with other sections of people in the state to express their support for the new administration.

NHC in a press briefing in Awka, the state capital told journalists that they are impressed with what Governor Soludo is unfolding so far, particularly the flushing out of revenue touts all over the state and quick appointment of 20-Commissioners and consequently they are ready to go all the way with him.

The state Commander, Ogudogwo Titus Chukwudi, observed that Soludo has already proven that the decision of the people to give him their mandate to be govenor is a perfect one, noting that halting the menace of touts in Anambra and appointment and swearing in of Commissioners within two weeks of assuming office are notable signs of good governance the people are yearning for.

According to the Commander, “from the look of things, what Soludo needs to fly higher in providing good governance is total support of the people and like we supported him during the election by giving him our votes, we are also extending the support to his administration and we are ready to contribute our own quota for the progress of our state.”

When asked the specific areas they would wish to assist the Soludo administration, the NHC, Anambra State Command boss said they would “certainly make positive impact in the area of assisting all other federal security agencies in the state to curb crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape, drug abuse and so on. “