By Olasunkanmi Akoni



The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has concluded plans to enroll12 survivors of human trafficking into one-year skills acquisition training programme as part of its economic empowerment programmes



The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Mrs. Cecilia Dada stated this when she received the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Comfort Agboko, and other officials of the agency on a courtesy visit to her office.



Dada reiterated her Ministry’s commitment to the eradication of human trafficking and all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the State, through a strengthened partnership with NAPTIP.



She stressed that the state government was determined to sensitise the citizenry against all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, especially on issues associated with human trafficking.



According to Dada: “The Ministry has designed various means to disseminate adequate information on all forms of human trafficking amongst the populace. One of such was a workshop organised for 150 participants in February 2022 with a view to charting the ways to curb the societal ill”.

Granting the request of the Agency to enroll 12 survivors of human trafficking into WAPA’s one-year Skills Acquisition Training programmes, the Commissioner said that the trainees could attend any of the centres across the five divisions of Lagos State, free of charge.



In her remarks, Agboko, applauded the giant strides and sustained efforts by WAPA in advocating ways to effectively curb human trafficking in the state.