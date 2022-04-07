Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. The blockchain-based finance technology mega giant is slowly becoming mainstream. As far as investments and trading go, cryptocurrency is like no other market. It has the potential to give great returns and hence is being touted as the future of finance. But with high gains comes high risk. Crypto too is not without its risks, especially with many projects and people giving wring financial advice and projecting unrealistic goals. How then, does one minimize risk and misdirection while dealing with crypto? The Blockchain Baron answers.

1. Do your research: Don’t blindly follow what everyone is saying. Carry out proper research and evaluate your risks and gain before investing. Do not take any adviser/ project at face value.

2. Follow informative people/ pages on social media: Having said the first point, it is conversely also important to be in the loop. Follow people who know the field such as the BlockBaron, and understand their insights. Plus, any malpractice is likely to be discussed in social media forums, thus making it a part of your research.

3. Do not trade/invest hastily: Investment is a long-term game. Understand the project and the patterns. Analyze the rises and falls. Numbers can be inflated for a short time, but sharp ups and downs are indicative of misdirection. Understand, then invest.

4. Have conviction in your choices: Don’t fall prey to crypto market speculations. Believe in your judgment- hold even if a project seems to be performing poorly and refrain even if it is doing brilliantly well in that time. If you have done steps 1-3 properly, standing by your analysis is key.

5. Be a part of the community: The crypto community is growing by the minute. Be a part of discussion groups, and get more information. Public opinion is important and can often help you determine the legitimacy of a project.

Misdirection is rampant in the crypto world. But following these easy steps can help you mitigate false information and navigate successful crypto dealing. And with patrons like the Block Baron in our corner, misdirection need not be a key concern of any crypto aspirant anymore.