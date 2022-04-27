With an estimated R6 billion crypto wealth, Xolane Ndhlovu is South Africa’s new billionaire. The revelation about his billionaire status came to light in the November 2021 Top 50 Crypto Rich list which ranked him 40th with a net worth of $300 million, equivalent to R6 billion.

The news was not surprising because Xolane Ndhlovu, 36, has already earned himself a reputation as an astute business magnate who owned the multinational DafriGroup PLC, presently one of Africa’s fastest-growing conglomerates with interest in over 16 subsidiaries in various sectors including banking, hospitality, real estate and blockchain among others.

The new South African billionaire, son of a poor mother, started life washing dishes and later became a popular radio disc jockey, known famous as Master Ziggy or Ziggy Xolane. His life, however, took a drastic turn when he was involved in a gang-related shooting that led to his conviction.

Spending a few years inside a prison turned out a blessing in disguise for the ambitious Xolane Ndhlovu as he came in contact with the biography of Richard Branson and the story of how the British mogul found his business empire became his motivation to amend his ways and to become a successful businessman. He subsequently made his first million dollars while in prison from the prudent investment of his savings and earnings in cryptocurrency, notably Binance (BNB) and tech companies.

With his first millions, he set about building a corporate organisation, UMEH Group and later, DafriGroup PLC, a multinational company, registered in South Africa but operating in three other African countries of Nigeria, Botswana and Comoros and the United Kingdom. In 2021, he successfully launched his digital-only bank, DafriBank LTD and his entry into the billionaires club was a fitting way to end a spectacular year.