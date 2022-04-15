.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara state police command has arrested the woman who allegedly sold the powder substance(Sniper) to Mrs Yetunde Folorunsho with which she killed herself.

The spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard also said that the police are investigating a case of homicide in the incident.

“The police have arrested the person that sold the substance to the woman, with which she killed herself. Though we have released her, we might still invite her if we have reason to do so. We are not leaving any clue behind, so we are carrying out an extensive investigation into the matter.”Okasanmi said.

The deceased, Mrs Yetunde Folorunsho said to be a graduate of Linguistics from the University of Ilorin reportedly poisoned herself, when her husband informed her that he wanted to take a second wife.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the deceased action was widely condemned because Folorunso is a Muslim whose religion allows him to marry many wives.

Though there was another conflicting report which claimed that her inlaw poisoned her because she is a Christian.

But speaking on the issue, her husband’s brother, Alhaji Lagbe Araoje, told journalists that Yetunde had a little quarrel with her husband outside the house and it was settled, with a gift of a new phone.

“Some minutes later, the husband rushed out of the house crying for help that his wife was vomiting. On our way to the hospital, she was begging the husband for forgiveness that she had taken DDT powder popularly known as Sniper. She died in the hospital around 12 pm.”

But Adio Tajudeen, the husband of the shop owner where she bought the powder reportedly confirmed she bought the powder from his wife.

“It was when the news of her death broke that we knew she was living in the neighbourhood. People buy the powder for many reasons; we don’t suspect it would be used for evil purposes,” he said.

