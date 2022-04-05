Meet Sharif Shaalan! Shaalan started his career path by joining his family business as a food truck chef in Newark Airport in New Jersey. Then, he decided it was time to start his own endeavor and create his own legacy.

Shaalan did just that. Now, he is a registered expert consulting partner with Salesforce at his very own agency called Agile Cloud Consulting and he was recently inducted into the Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame, making him a Salesforce MVP for life. Plus, he has been a thought leader in the Salesforce space for more than a decade and has more than 10 Salesforce certifications.

Shaalan has more than 12 years of experience and has worn every single hat imaginable in the Salesforce ecosystem. He has been a Sales Representative, Trainer, Salesforce Admin, Operations Manager, Freelance Consultant, Business Analyst, Senior Consultant, Product Manager, Principal Consultant, Solution Architect, and Technical Architect Manager.

On top of all of that, he has done all of these jobs in different industries – including non-profits, for-profits, higher education, healthcare and more. Shaalan is definitely a certified expert on all things Salesforce and he can apply his knowledge to almost any situation.

Today, you can find Shaalan leading the agency he founded in 2010 called Agile Cloud Consulting. When we asked why he started it, he told us it was because “[his] family always had an entrepreneurial spirit. [His] father left dentistry to start a small business and [he] always had the drive to start a business of [his] own. After working as a consultant, [he] had a vision to create a company where [they] put together tailor made teams for successful implementation. This was the spark that started Agile.”

In his free time and in partnership with his agency, he has created the first-ever Salesforce-inspired comic strip with a good friend of his, Al-Tariq Graves, who is a talented artist. These comic strips target people who work at Salesforce or work with the program on a regular basis – they are entertaining and hilarious. Through these comics, Sharif and Al-Tariq teach individuals all about Salesforce in a fun, new way and they publish them on a weekly basis, here.

Additionally, Shaalan has written a self-help book called Salesforce for Beginners: A Step-by-step Guide to Creating, Managing, and Automating Sales and Marketing Processes.

This book gives anyone interested in learning about Salesforce a 360 view of the platform and teaches them how to use it for sales, service, marketing, and automating business processes. He also equips his readers with the knowledge of how to configure and use Salesforce for maximum efficiency and return on investment.

If you’re interested in learning more about Agile Cloud Consulting, visit www.agilecloudconsulting.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn. Plus, you can follow Sharif Shaalan on Twitter.